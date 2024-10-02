Atlanta Bites: Where and what to eat during the month of October | 2024

article

Here is a roundup of the latest restaurant news from around metro Atlanta for the month of October.

EVENTS

Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park is celebrating "Brat Summer" before Charlie XCX's performance at State Farm Arena on Oct. 3 with Build-Your-Own XCX Beer Brats. Available in the hotel lobby. More info

Blue Hound Barbecue & Grill in Dillard's Southern Appalachian Smoke & Harvest is happening from 4 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 6. Southern Appalachian-inspired specials include whole roasted hog, Beetroot Cured & Smoked Mountain Trout, and an Apple Cider Funnel Cake Station, in addition to traditional Blue Hound favorites like Brasstown Beef Brisket, Smoked Turkey, and more. Local brews from Currahee Brewing Co will be available at their cash bar pop-up. Tickets are $55 online and $60 at the door, and include all-you-can-eat barbecue. More info

Gypsy Kitchen in Buckhead Village is celebrating its 10th anniversary on Oct. 10. Starting at 3 p.m., guests are invited to enjoy an array of exciting food specials, including a paella station and more. Adding to the celebration, a flamenco guitarist will perform from 4-8 p.m., followed by a DJ spinning tunes until close. Throughout the evening, guests can enjoy drink features, a 360-degree photo booth, giveaways, and other fun surprises. Reservations are recommended. More info

Whiskies of the World is happening 6:45 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Intercontinental Buckhead, 3315 Peachtree Road NE. This tasting experience offers samples of over 150 whiskies featuring brands like Breckenridge Distillery, Bushwood, Garrison Brothers, Michter’s, RD1, and Uncle Nearest. Attendees will have the chance to expand their palates and explore the world of whisky, one dram at a time. Tickets start at $125 ($175 for VIP). More info

Milton's Cuisine & Cocktails is hosting two Garden Dinner events on Oct. 13 and 20. These farm-to-table events start with a garden tour and hors d’oeuvres in Milton’s Acre, followed by a four-course dinner featuring fresh, seasonal ingredients. Paired with wine and set to the soothing sounds of a cellist, these dinners offer a serene and flavorful evening. Tickets are $165, which includes wine, tax, and gratuity. More info

Taste of Buckhead returns on Oct. 17. Participating restaurants include Fogo de Chao, Palm Restaurant, Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse, Grits & Eggs, Toast on Lenox, NaanStop, Henri's Bakery & Deli, Piece of Cake, and DaVinci's Donuts. Tickets start at $50. More info

NaanStop Atlantic Station and the Atlanta Film Society are throwing a Diwali Bash on Oct. 29. During Diwali, families celebrate life and commit to choosing light over darkness with prayers, candles, lights, firecrackers, and shared meals and sweets. NaanStop’s Diwali Bash starts at 5:30 p.m. with drinks and bites, arts and crafts, a mehndi artist, dancers, and a Bollywood film beginning at 6 p.m. More info

JUST OPENED OR OPENING SOON

May Peel has opened inside Hotel Granada in Midtown Atlanta. May Peel is a dimly lit space situated on the Club Level that feels like a hidden retreat within the hotel. It features a sleek curved bar, cozy banquettes, and stylish tables. Named in honor of Titanic survivor and former resident of the Granada Apartments, Lily May Futrelle (née Peel), May Peel offers craft cocktails and light bites. More info

A new location of gusto! opened in Atlanta's West End at 929 Lee Street SW at the end of September. The new location features a large patio and greenspace along with a diverse menu. The brand is celebrating its 10th anniversary in late 2024. More info

Chick-fil-A opened a new location on South Fulton Parkway on Sept. 26, owned and operated by Atlanta native Brooke Smith. The new restaurant added approximately 120 full- and part-time jobs to the South Fulton community. More info

Toastique, the gourmet toast and juice café, will open its first location in Atlanta on Oct. 5 at 1230 West Peachtree Street NW in the Hanover Midtown luxury apartment complex. Franchisee Nicole Wiley is leading the new Atlanta location, which offers gourmet toast creations, smoothie bowls, nutrient-rich cold-pressed juices, bowls, coffee, and grab-and-go options. The first 100 guests will receive $50 in reward dollars with a $10 purchase, to be used towards future visits with a Toastique loyalty account. More info

NEW MENU ITEMS OR SPECIALS

Wayback Burgers has announced new fall menu items available through Nov. 29. The specials include the Sweet Bacon Burger, Cheese Fries, and the Cookie Butter Shake. The Sweet Bacon Burger is made with two beef patties, cheddar cheese, crispy candied bacon, and a sweet and tangy bourbon mustard. It is available for a suggested price of $8.99. More info

Rock N Roll Sushi (multiple locations) is rolling out three new menu items starting Oct. 8. The items include the Hot Hot Honey Roll made with fresh yellowfin tuna, drizzled with house-made hot honey and spicy mayo; Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice made with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, ponzu, and house-made hot honey; and the Sake Mule, served on the rocks and garnished with a lime edge and pickled ginger. More info

Culver's (multiple locations) is introducing Hot Honey Cheese Curds on Oct. 15, which is also known as National Cheese Curd Day. The famous CurderBurger has returned for a limited time through Oct. 14. Additionally, Culver's is offering Salted Caramel Pumpkin Concrete Mixer and Pumpkin Spice Shake through Dec. 1. More info

Ocean & Acre in Alpharetta is elevating Sundays with its Bubbles & Pearls pairings. Every Sunday, guests can enjoy three fresh oysters perfectly complemented by a half glass of paired wine for just $15. For those with a bigger appetite, a full dozen oysters of any variety is available for $36. Guests can also indulge in featured wines by the bottle for $48. More info

Rush Bowls in Atlanta and Sandy Springs is offering the I Love Chamoy Mangonada Bowl during the month of October. This seasonal treat blends mango, pineapple, and mango juice with I Love Chamoy's signature spicy-sweet sauce and Chilito seasoning. More info

One Flew South at The Beltline will debut a Sunday Jazz Brunch on Oct. 6 featuring tableside made-to-order omelets and tropical mimosa flights. Guests can also choose from dishes like chicken and waffles or spicy shrimp gambas omelets. Additionally, the three-course Friday night dinner experience is available for $100 per guest, plus $45 for a beverage pairing. Menu highlights include deviled eggs, salmon curry, beef flat iron steak, and bread pudding. Their refreshed happy hour, from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, features 2 for $10 cocktails, half-priced ($2) oysters, $5 drafts, and select wines, along with small plates like $6 Korean fried chicken, pork belly bun, or tuna poke taco. More info

DEALS & SPECIALS

Celebrate National Cinnamon Roll Day on Oct. 4 with a $1 MiniBon from Cinnabon (multiple locations). Existing Cinnabon Rewards members, along with any new guests who sign up during the week of National Cinnamon Roll Day, will receive a mystery offer to use on their next visit. The mystery offer will be added to their account on Oct. 5 and can be used throughout the month of October (expiring on 10/31). More info

California Pizza Kitchen is offering a BOGO for the Bold deal throughout October. Guests who order the Burnt Ends BBQ Pizza or Bacon & Brussels Pizza in a participating restaurant or online will receive a FREE Take & Bake Pizza from one of five best-selling flavors to enjoy later at home. More info

Velvet Taco is offering a special deal on Taco Tuesdays for a limited time. Customers can enjoy the original 2011 pricing of $3.75 per taco for the Spicy Chicken Tikka. The special deal is available for in-person orders or through the Velvet Taco website or app. More info

OKTOBERFEST

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar (multiple locations) is offering the Bratwurst Burger for Oktoberfest. It features a house-made bratwurst patty with peppers and onions, topped with melted provolone cheese, tangy apple-sauerkraut, and whole grain dijonnaise on a pretzel bun. Served with Samuel Adams Octoberfest Beer Cheese for dunking. Available until Nov. 4 at all locations. More info

HOBNOB is wrapping up its Hobtoberfest celebration, ending Oct. 6. Highlights include $7 Weihenstephan and Monday Night Brewing Oktoberfest beers, Bavarian pretzels with beer cheese, and Brats & Buns. On Oct. 5, the Halcyon and Peachtree City locations are hosting their annual pig roast, featuring live entertainment, bourbon and beer specials, and a buffet of roasted pig and sides. The event includes the pig roast buffet, two beers, a take-home HOBNOB glass, and swag for $25. More info

Postino in Buckhead and Midtown Atlanta is celebrating Oktoberfest with Sierra Nevada Brewery's limited-release Oktoberfest Festbier paired with Postino’s guest favorite "Nick’s Board." This charcuterie spread features a warm, soft pretzel, Italian sausage, Spanish pork link, creamy pimento cheese, spicy Peruvian corn nuts, sweety drop peppers, and packo pickles. The cost is $27. More info

Courtesy of Postino

Your 3rd Spot on Chattahoochee Row is celebrating Oktoberfest from Oct. 3 to Nov. 3 with Bavarian-inspired food, drinks, games, and live entertainment. Games include pretzel throwing, keg bowling, and more. There’s karaoke on Thursdays, and larger events like stein-holding contests and conga lines on Saturdays. Menu items include bratwurst with cabbage and apples, beer-battered onion rings, and creamy horseradish sauce. Guests can enjoy these à la carte or as part of curated packages like the OktoberF3ST Taste & Explore experience, a seven-course tasting menu for $35 per person. On the beverage side, Your 3rd Spot is partnering with local favorite RoundTrip Brewing to offer a rotating selection of fall-inspired beers, including their Oktoberfest brew in one-liter mugs. Guests can also participate in a month-long beer-holding competition and follow their progress on the "lederboard." More info

HALLOWEEN

Duck's Donuts is offering a Spooky Box in honor of Halloween. This year’s Spooky Box features two new tasty enhancements to the donuts, along with limited-edition packaging. The special packaging is available only with the purchase of the Spooky Box, while supplies last. The haunting flavors are available now through Nov. 3. More info

Rreal Tacos (multiple locations) is offering a limited-time Halloween birria taco with a vibrant blue corn tortilla. They are also featuring several Halloween-themed drinks, including La Catrina in honor of the Day of the Dead, the Zombie Punch made with tequila and passion fruit liqueur, and Witches' Brew, a spooky and colorful margarita. More info

FOOTBALL DEALS

Andy's Frozen Custard has launched a Sweet Treats Game Day Battle featuring the Georgia Bulldawg Concrete, made with Andy's creamy frozen custard, melted chocolate chips, and cherries. Through Nov. 30, every purchase of the Georgia Bulldawg Concrete automatically enters fans (#FANdys) into a weekly drawing for a chance to win FREE Andy's™ for a year. Guests can also order frozen treats to go for game days. More info

Tin Lizzy's has game days covered with a lineup of food and drink specials perfect for fans cheering on their favorite teams. On Saturdays and Sundays, guests can enjoy $12 pitchers of Tin Lizzy’s lager and $9 Casa Noble margaritas. Drinks pair perfectly with bites like half trays of TL nachos for $5, Buffalo chicken nachos for $8, Buffalo cauliflower for $6, and "pickle brined" chicken tenders with Lizzy’s tendie sauce for $7. More info

Taffer's Tavern Alpharetta is offering exclusive deals and offers to their loyalty members to redeem during football games. These include free starters, desserts, entrees, BOGO offers, 50% off, and other special discounts. Customers must sign up for loyalty by the end of Wednesday each week to receive the offers for that week. Once signed up, customers are all set to receive the offers for the remainder of the football season. More info

New Realm Brewing Company has been named the Official Craft Beer Partner of Kennesaw State University. The first collaboration in this local partnership is the release of OWL IN American Lager, an homage to the Kennesaw State Owls, with packaging featuring the university’s signature black and gold color palette and the signature Owls emblem. It is available in select markets year-round. More info

FUNDRAISERS

Snooze A.M. Eatery is participating in Giving Kitchen's Dining with Gratitude 2024 at all seven of their Georgia locations. As part of their involvement, Snooze will donate 25% of all Pumpkin Pecan Pie Pancake sales to the Giving Kitchen from Oct. 1-31. More info

If you would like to submit information for this roundup or a future roundup, send an email with details and photos to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.