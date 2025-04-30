Massive fire at Jackson County home leaves 1 dead, 2 rushed to hospital

article

One person is dead and two others have been rushed to the hospital after a massive fire early Wednesday morning at a home in Jackson County.

Crews are still battling the fire, which heavily damaged the home on Park Street in Pendergrass.

What we know:

Officials with the West Jackson Fire Department say that they were called to the fire at around 3:45 a.m. Other units from the North Jackson Fire Department and Jackson County Correctional Fire Department also responded.

According to authorities, they received reports that at least one person was still trapped inside the home and arrived to find the single-story building covered with heavy flames.

While searching the residence, crews were able to rescue one person from inside the structure.

Officials have confirmed one person has died in the fire. Medics rushed two others to be treated for burns.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims at this time.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by the Georgia State Fire Marshall's Office.