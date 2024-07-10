Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | July 12-14, 2024

article

Music, theater, movies, comedy, arts & crafts, food, sports, and things for the family. This list has it all. If you are looking for something to do this weekend in Atlanta, you've found the answer.

Music

The Dollyrots

What: The Dollyrots is an American punk rock band composed of Kelly Ogden and Luis Cabezas.

When: 7 p.m. July 12

Where: The Masquerade, 50 Lower Alabama St., Atlanta

Tickets: $18+

More info

The Wildflowers

What: The Wildflowers is a Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers tribute band.

When: 7:30 p.m. July 12

Where: MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock

Tickets: $34.50+

More info

I Feel Good: A Tribute to James Brown & Friends

What: I Feel Good features the sultry sounds of Bill Withers, Al Green, Nat King Cole, Barry White, and, of course, James Brown.

When: 7:30 p.m. July 12

Where: Aurora Theatre, 128 E. Pike St., Lawrenceville

Tickets: $25

More info

Prince vs. Michael Jackson Tribute Concert

What: York Promotions presents the ultimate Prince vs. Michael Jackson tribute concert featuring Purple Madness and The King of Pop Experience.

When: 5 p.m. July 13

Where: Park Tavern, Piedmont Park, Atlanta

Tickets: $35

More info

Live Music on the Square

What: Local bands perform on the square in Fayetteville. There will also be food trucks and a diverse array of goods and crafts available for purchase.

When: 4 to 9 p.m. July 13

Where: 200 Old Courthouse, Fayetteville

Tickets: Free

More info

Def Leppard/Journey Summer Tour

What: Def Leppard and Journey are bringing their summer tour with the Steve Miller Band to Atlanta.

When: 6 p.m. July 13

Where: Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE Atlanta

Tickets: Start at $74+

More info

Dru Hill and Montell Jordan

What: An evening of R&B with Dru Hill and Montell Jordan.

When: 8 p.m. July 13

Where: Mable House Barnes Amphitheater, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton

Tickets: Start at $59

More info

The Doobie Brothers

What: The Doobie Brothers is an American rock band that originally formed in 1970 in San Jose, California.

When: July 13

Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta

Tickets: Start at $32+

More info

Atlanta Candlelight Concert: A Tribute to Queen

What: A unique concert by candlelight featuring the music of Queen.

When: 7 p.m. July 13

Where: Nobu Atlanta, 3520 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta

Tickets: $58.50+

More info

Theater

Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

What: Jersey Boys takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship.

When: July 12 through Aug. 11

Where: Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 8601 Dunwoody Place Suite 136, Sandy Springs

Tickets: $42-$98

More info

Midnight at the Masquerade

What: A murder mystery dinner and show, Midnight at the Masquerade, will feature a trhee-course meal with giggle water, intrigue, and suspense. Attendees should dress to impress.

When: 6:30 p.m. July 14

Where: Roaring Social, 35 Milton Ave., Alpharetta

Tickets: $65-$500

More info

Movies

Movies Under the Stars Hapeville

What: Movies Under the Stars in Hapeville will feature a showing of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." Bring your lawn chair or blanket and snacks.

When: 7:30 p.m. July 12

Where: Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park, Hapeville

Tickets: Free

More info

Free Movies at Tara Theatre

What: Pluto TV's Summer of Cinema campaign is bringing free movies for all residents to the Tara Theatre. Movies include "E.T.," "Fly Me to the Moon," and "Touch." Host Davi Crimmins will be on-site on Saturday.

When: July 13 and 14

Where: Tara Theatre

Tickets: Free but tickets are required. First come, first served.

More info

Arts & Crafts

Friday Night Art Market

What: 20+ local artisans, food, and 10+ craft beers. Pups and all ages welcome.

When: 4 p.m. July 12

Where: Round Trip Brewing, 1279 Seaboard Industrial, Atlanta

Tickets: Free

More info

Neon Brush: Sip & Paint Workshop in the Dark

What: Neon Brush is a painting workshop in a unique retro-futuristic atmosphere.

When: 5:30 p.m. July 14

Where: Westside Cultural Arts Center, 760 10th St. NW, Atlanta

Tickets: $34

More info

Comedy

Divorce Diaries with Michele Traina

What: Michele Traina is bringing her show "Divorce Diaries" to Atlanta.

When: 7:30 p.m. July 11

Where: Punchline Comedy Club, 3652 Roswell Road NE

Tickets: $28

More info

D'Lai Live

What: D'Lai is known for his sharp wit and side-splitting humor.

When: 7:30 p.m. July 12

Where: Uptown Comedy Corner, 397 N Central Ave. Hapeville

Tickets: $12

More info

Kempire

What: Former singer/songwriter Kempire launched a YouTube channel in 2020 and then a TikTok account where he spills the latest celebrity and Bravo tea.

When: 8 p.m. July 12

Where: City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta

Tickets: $25

More info

Food

Naanstop's Summer Popsicle Party

What: NaanStop is giving away free handmade Rosewater Lemonade popsicles and Mango Lassi creamsicles.

When: 11 a.m. July 13 (while supplies last)

Where: 64 Broad St. NW, Atlanta

Tickets: Free

More info

Taste of RnB Food Truck Festival

What: Food truck festival with RnB music.

When: Noon to 8 p.m. July 13

Where: 1080 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW, Atlanta

Tickets: $25 per person

More info

2nd Annual Crab Trap & Tap

What: The 2nd annual Crab Trap & Tap will feature fresh steamed Maryland blue crabs, low country boils, live tunes from Nero Simon & The Sunsetters, summer drinks, and Wild Heaven beer.

When: 1 p.m. July 13

Where: Wild Heaven Beer, 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta

Tickets: $69

More info

BeetleCat Shark Week Luau

What: BeetleCat is celebrating Shark Week with a luau featuring one-day-only offerings like ceviche, fish dip, raw oysters, and themed drinks. There will also be a costume contest.

When: 1 p.m. July 14

Where: BeetleCat, 299 North Highland Ave. N.E. Atlanta

Tickets: Cost of food

More info

Family

Sloomoo Institute Atlanta Summer Block Party

What: Sloomoo Institute Atlanta is hosting a block party featuring arts and crafts, cornhole, hula hoops, bubble water guns, plenty of ooey gooey slime, and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 13

Where: Sloomoo Institute Atlanta, 3637 Peachtree Rd NE Suite D, Atlanta

Tickets: Free

More info

Family Game Time

What: Fun-filled afternoon of games and laughter with family and friends. There will be board games, card games, and more.

When: 10 a.m. July 13

Where: Joan P. Garner Library at Ponce de Leon, 980 Ponce De Leon Ave. N.E.

Tickets: Free

More info

The Wowie Zowie Show

What: The Wowie Zowie Show is an interactive improv show and fun for the whole family.

When: 3 p.m. July 13

Where: Dad's Garage Theatre, 569 Ezzard St. S.E. Atlanta

Tickets: $11

More info

Bluey's Big Play

What: Bluey's Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning children's television series.

When: July 13-14

Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta

Tickets: Start at $22

More info

Sports

Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces

What: The women's basketball teams -- Atlanta Dream and Las Vegas Aces -- will face off in Atlanta.

When: 7:30 p.m. July 12

Where: Gateway Center Arena, 2330 Convention Center Connector, College Park

Tickets: $150

More info

Other

Author Alicia Thompson

What: Meet and greet with author and Paramore superfan Alicia Thompson.

When: 5 p.m. July 13

Where: Eagle Eye Book Shop, Decatur

Tickets: Free

More info

Little 5 Points Monster Ball

What: Little 5 Points Business Association's SUMMER OF HELL-O-WEEN Monster Ball will feature a performance by Solid State Radio and DJ Mister Melvin, raffle prizes, and a costume contest.

When: 6:30 p.m. July 12

Where: Hudson Grille, 351 Moreland Ave. NE, Atlanta

Tickets: $20 at the door

More info

