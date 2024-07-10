Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | July 12-14, 2024
ATLANTA - Music, theater, movies, comedy, arts & crafts, food, sports, and things for the family. This list has it all. If you are looking for something to do this weekend in Atlanta, you've found the answer.
Music
The Dollyrots
What: The Dollyrots is an American punk rock band composed of Kelly Ogden and Luis Cabezas.
When: 7 p.m. July 12
Where: The Masquerade, 50 Lower Alabama St., Atlanta
Tickets: $18+
The Wildflowers
What: The Wildflowers is a Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers tribute band.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 12
Where: MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock
Tickets: $34.50+
I Feel Good: A Tribute to James Brown & Friends
What: I Feel Good features the sultry sounds of Bill Withers, Al Green, Nat King Cole, Barry White, and, of course, James Brown.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 12
Where: Aurora Theatre, 128 E. Pike St., Lawrenceville
Tickets: $25
Prince vs. Michael Jackson Tribute Concert
What: York Promotions presents the ultimate Prince vs. Michael Jackson tribute concert featuring Purple Madness and The King of Pop Experience.
When: 5 p.m. July 13
Where: Park Tavern, Piedmont Park, Atlanta
Tickets: $35
Live Music on the Square
What: Local bands perform on the square in Fayetteville. There will also be food trucks and a diverse array of goods and crafts available for purchase.
When: 4 to 9 p.m. July 13
Where: 200 Old Courthouse, Fayetteville
Tickets: Free
Def Leppard/Journey Summer Tour
What: Def Leppard and Journey are bringing their summer tour with the Steve Miller Band to Atlanta.
When: 6 p.m. July 13
Where: Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE Atlanta
Tickets: Start at $74+
Dru Hill and Montell Jordan
What: An evening of R&B with Dru Hill and Montell Jordan.
When: 8 p.m. July 13
Where: Mable House Barnes Amphitheater, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton
Tickets: Start at $59
The Doobie Brothers
What: The Doobie Brothers is an American rock band that originally formed in 1970 in San Jose, California.
When: July 13
Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta
Tickets: Start at $32+
Atlanta Candlelight Concert: A Tribute to Queen
What: A unique concert by candlelight featuring the music of Queen.
When: 7 p.m. July 13
Where: Nobu Atlanta, 3520 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta
Tickets: $58.50+
Theater
Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
What: Jersey Boys takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship.
When: July 12 through Aug. 11
Where: Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 8601 Dunwoody Place Suite 136, Sandy Springs
Tickets: $42-$98
Midnight at the Masquerade
What: A murder mystery dinner and show, Midnight at the Masquerade, will feature a trhee-course meal with giggle water, intrigue, and suspense. Attendees should dress to impress.
When: 6:30 p.m. July 14
Where: Roaring Social, 35 Milton Ave., Alpharetta
Tickets: $65-$500
Movies
Movies Under the Stars Hapeville
What: Movies Under the Stars in Hapeville will feature a showing of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." Bring your lawn chair or blanket and snacks.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 12
Where: Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park, Hapeville
Tickets: Free
Free Movies at Tara Theatre
What: Pluto TV's Summer of Cinema campaign is bringing free movies for all residents to the Tara Theatre. Movies include "E.T.," "Fly Me to the Moon," and "Touch." Host Davi Crimmins will be on-site on Saturday.
When: July 13 and 14
Where: Tara Theatre
Tickets: Free but tickets are required. First come, first served.
Arts & Crafts
Friday Night Art Market
What: 20+ local artisans, food, and 10+ craft beers. Pups and all ages welcome.
When: 4 p.m. July 12
Where: Round Trip Brewing, 1279 Seaboard Industrial, Atlanta
Tickets: Free
Neon Brush: Sip & Paint Workshop in the Dark
What: Neon Brush is a painting workshop in a unique retro-futuristic atmosphere.
When: 5:30 p.m. July 14
Where: Westside Cultural Arts Center, 760 10th St. NW, Atlanta
Tickets: $34
Comedy
Divorce Diaries with Michele Traina
What: Michele Traina is bringing her show "Divorce Diaries" to Atlanta.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 11
Where: Punchline Comedy Club, 3652 Roswell Road NE
Tickets: $28
D'Lai Live
What: D'Lai is known for his sharp wit and side-splitting humor.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 12
Where: Uptown Comedy Corner, 397 N Central Ave. Hapeville
Tickets: $12
Kempire
What: Former singer/songwriter Kempire launched a YouTube channel in 2020 and then a TikTok account where he spills the latest celebrity and Bravo tea.
When: 8 p.m. July 12
Where: City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta
Tickets: $25
Food
Naanstop's Summer Popsicle Party
What: NaanStop is giving away free handmade Rosewater Lemonade popsicles and Mango Lassi creamsicles.
When: 11 a.m. July 13 (while supplies last)
Where: 64 Broad St. NW, Atlanta
Tickets: Free
Taste of RnB Food Truck Festival
What: Food truck festival with RnB music.
When: Noon to 8 p.m. July 13
Where: 1080 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW, Atlanta
Tickets: $25 per person
2nd Annual Crab Trap & Tap
What: The 2nd annual Crab Trap & Tap will feature fresh steamed Maryland blue crabs, low country boils, live tunes from Nero Simon & The Sunsetters, summer drinks, and Wild Heaven beer.
When: 1 p.m. July 13
Where: Wild Heaven Beer, 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta
Tickets: $69
BeetleCat Shark Week Luau
What: BeetleCat is celebrating Shark Week with a luau featuring one-day-only offerings like ceviche, fish dip, raw oysters, and themed drinks. There will also be a costume contest.
When: 1 p.m. July 14
Where: BeetleCat, 299 North Highland Ave. N.E. Atlanta
Tickets: Cost of food
Family
Sloomoo Institute Atlanta Summer Block Party
What: Sloomoo Institute Atlanta is hosting a block party featuring arts and crafts, cornhole, hula hoops, bubble water guns, plenty of ooey gooey slime, and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 13
Where: Sloomoo Institute Atlanta, 3637 Peachtree Rd NE Suite D, Atlanta
Tickets: Free
Family Game Time
What: Fun-filled afternoon of games and laughter with family and friends. There will be board games, card games, and more.
When: 10 a.m. July 13
Where: Joan P. Garner Library at Ponce de Leon, 980 Ponce De Leon Ave. N.E.
Tickets: Free
The Wowie Zowie Show
What: The Wowie Zowie Show is an interactive improv show and fun for the whole family.
When: 3 p.m. July 13
Where: Dad's Garage Theatre, 569 Ezzard St. S.E. Atlanta
Tickets: $11
Bluey's Big Play
What: Bluey's Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning children's television series.
When: July 13-14
Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta
Tickets: Start at $22
Sports
Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces
What: The women's basketball teams -- Atlanta Dream and Las Vegas Aces -- will face off in Atlanta.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 12
Where: Gateway Center Arena, 2330 Convention Center Connector, College Park
Tickets: $150
Other
Author Alicia Thompson
What: Meet and greet with author and Paramore superfan Alicia Thompson.
When: 5 p.m. July 13
Where: Eagle Eye Book Shop, Decatur
Tickets: Free
Little 5 Points Monster Ball
What: Little 5 Points Business Association's SUMMER OF HELL-O-WEEN Monster Ball will feature a performance by Solid State Radio and DJ Mister Melvin, raffle prizes, and a costume contest.
When: 6:30 p.m. July 12
Where: Hudson Grille, 351 Moreland Ave. NE, Atlanta
Tickets: $20 at the door
