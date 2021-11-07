Teen fired shots at house after deadly house party shooting, investigators say

article

Law enforcement arrested and charged a teenager with crimes related to a deadly house party shooting in Cherokee County.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office arrested 17-year-old Douglasville resident Elijah Alexander Harrison and accused him of aggravated assault and property damage that occurred outside a home where 14-year-old Landon Andrews and 19-year-old Jaden Simmons were shot.

He is not charged with shooting Andrews or Simmons, and investigators said they are still working to identify the suspects in that incident. Andrews was found shot in the torso in an SUV outside the home. The Kell High School student was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he later died.

Investigators said 19-year-old Jaden Simmons was also treated for gunshot injuries to his hand and elbow.

The sheriff's office investigators said Harrison fired a gun at least six times from a moving car after the shooting took place inside the home.

At least one hit the house at 536 Victoria Road, deputies said.

Harrison was charged with six counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal damage to property. He is held in Cherokee County Adult Detention Center without bond.

When deputies arrived, many of the guests at the party fled the scene and detectives were not able to get statements from them. Investigators identified two people who were at the party to which they would like to speak.

