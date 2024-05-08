Dunwoody High School mourns loss of student Mia Dieguez; community pays tribute

The Dunwoody High School community came together on Wednesday evening to mourn the loss of one of their own.

Fifteen-year-old Mia Dieguez died after suffering a medical emergency on campus on Tuesday morning.

Family, friends, and classmates of Mia gathered at Brook Run Park to honor her life. Those in attendance shared memories and released balloons.

Mia’s family says she wanted to join the military and had a great sense of humor.

In a GoFundMe set up for funeral costs, the teen was described as "a very loving and caring person." It went on to describe that the teenager died from a fentanyl overdose as a result of drugs she bought from someone at the school.

Family members told FOX 5 News she suffered a cardiac arrest.

DeKalb County School District Police confirmed Tuesday afternoon that they arrested a juvenile in connection with Mia's death.

According to police, the juvenile was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. After being arrested, the juvenile was transported to the DeKalb Regional Youth Detention Center.

Police are not identifying the juvenile because of their age.