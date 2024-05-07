Arrest made in 15-year-old Dunwoody High School student's death, family claims

The family of a 15-year-old Dunwoody High School student who died after suffering a medical emergency on campus claims that an arrest has been made in connection with her death.

The 15-year-old, identified by family members only as Mia, went into cardiac arrest on Monday.

At around 10:30 a.m. on Facebook, Mia's sister Pamela Dieguez posted on Facebook that an arrest had been made.

"Getting justice for my baby sister," Dieguez wrote, adding emojis of prayer hands and a dove.

Officials with the DeKalb County Schools Police Department have not confirmed the arrest or shared any information about their investigation.

Medical emergency at Dunwoody High School

In a letter sent home to parents and guardians on Monday afternoon. Dunwoody High School Principal Tom Bass wrote that the school was placed on a lockdown during the incident to help restrict movement and allow emergency workers quicker access.

"At first it was just staff closing the door, and we didn't know if we were supposed to go back to class or not during the lockdown. It was just all the teachers and staff closing doors, and keeping us inside the cafeteria," said sophomore Thomas Tan.

The DeKalb County Fire Department confirmed with FOX 5 that the teen suffered a cardiac arrest.

While an official cause of death has not been determined, Dieguez wrote on Facebook that the death was connected to drugs.

Family remembers Dunwoody High School teen

Speaking with FOX 5 on Monday, Dieguez says her sister wanted to join the military and had a great sense of humor.

"The school called me around 12-1 o’clock to let me know that she was being rushed to the hospital, that she wasn't breathing good. That is what they told me," Dieguez said.

In a GoFundMe set up for funeral costs, the teen was described as "a very loving and caring person."

"She always kept to herself. She wasn't a person to always let things out, to speak out, or let anybody in her circle, but you could always tell she was excited for things that she had planned outside of high school," Dieguez said.

According to the GoFundMe, the teenager died from a fentanyl overdose as a result of drugs she bought from someone at the school.

So far, the fundraiser has raised more than $13,000 of its $15,000 goal.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A student at Dunwoody High School dies on campus during the school day on May 6, 2024. (FOX 5)

Dunwoody High School community in mourning

In a letter sent home to parents and guardians, Principal Bass said the school will be bringing in grief counselors for faculty and students who may need help during this time. That letter reads in full:

"It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the tragic loss of a student today following a medical emergency while at school. We will not disclose additional information about the circumstances surrounding this student’s passing out of respect for the family's privacy.

"The incident occurred as many students were testing. After the medical emergency, the school was put on lockdown to limit movement within the building.

"We understand the gravity of the situation and have shared the news with our students, teachers, and staff this afternoon. We are providing the necessary resources and personnel to assist the staff with grief counseling and are here to offer support to anyone affected by this tragedy.

"Starting tomorrow morning, students will be able to meet with our District Crisis Team members, including school counselors, psychologists, and additional staff. The team will remain on-site to provide support as long as they are needed.

"Everyone reacts to death differently. Our priority is respecting each other's feelings and emotions. As a family, we encourage you to talk with your child about this incident to help them share their thoughts and reactions.

"The Dunwoody High School community is here to support and uplift in any way we can. If you need additional assistance from our administrative or school counseling team, please contact us at 678 874-8502.

"Our deepest sympathies remain with the student’s loved ones during this challenging period. "