Friend and former coach remember the 14-year-old killed at Woodstock party

Students and staff at Kell High School in Cobb County are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Cherokee County detectives identified the 14-year-old victim who was killed during a party over the weekend in Woodstock as Landon Andrews.

Brandon Jones is a fellow 9th grader and a friend of Landon.

He said he heard about his death on Snapchat on Sunday morning.

"I was speechless. I didn't know how to process it. I didn't know if it was real or not," he said.

Brandon said his friend was passionate about music and sports and was a goofy, loving teenager.

"He made everybody laugh. He was chill. He was just a part of everybody," Brandon said.

Landon's former basketball coach said he carried that personality with him on the court.

"He had pride and he had passion and he wore it on his sleeve. That's what I respected most about him. He was passionate about whatever he was doing, whether it was his teammates or his friends. He had love for just about everybody," said Allen Patrick.

According to detectives, 19-year-old Jaden Simmons was also shot at the party. He was treated at the hospital and released.

Someone who was there told FOX 5 they first heard gunshots coming from the house on Victoria Road and then heard gunshots being fired from a car that was driving by.

People ran in every direction when the shots were fired.

A 14-year-old is dead after being shot during an overnight house party in Woodstock, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department. Expand

Detectives have not yet released the names of any suspects.

"It's just crazy that someone chooses violence over just talking. It's just messed up that someone can do that to a young person like that. He had a bright future ahead of him," Brandon said.

The Cobb County School District sent the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our students. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and the entire Kell community. Members of our grief counseling team are available to help our students and staff during this difficult time."

