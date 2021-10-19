Detectives identify 14-year-old boy fatally shot at Cherokee County house party

Cherokee County detectives have identified the two teenage victims of a shooting at a house party over the weekend.

Tuesday, officials say 14-year-old Landon Andrews of Marietta was shot and killed at the party on Victoria Road. Andrews was a student at Kell High School student, Cobb County School District confirmed.

In a statement, a Cobb County School District spokesperson offered condolences to Andrews' family:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our students. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and the entire Kell community. Members of our grief counseling team are available to help our students and staff during this difficult time."

Landon Andrews (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

TEEN DIES IN SHOOTING AT CHEROKEE COUNTY HOUSE PARTY

Investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place at a "large party" that began late Saturday night and continued into early Sunday morning. Deputies responded to Victoria Road in Woodstock at around 1:19 a.m.

"It was very chaotic, as you can imagine there were people fleeing and vehicles, people flying on foot. They quickly located a 14-year-old that had been shot," Capt. Jay Baker said.

A 14-year-old is dead after being shot during an overnight house party in Woodstock, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators found Andrews in an SUV shot in the torso. Medics rushed him to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. He died at the hospital.

Officials say 19-year-old Jaden Simmons of Mableton was also treated for gunshot injuries to his hand and elbow and released.

Baker said about 100 people were at the party at the time.

Investigators have released a video of a fight at an apartment in Kennesaw earlier that night. They believe that some of those people at that party also were at the house party in Woodstock. Detectives hope someone recognizes the people in the video.

"This happened inside and out, they’re looking for shells and different types of evidence, they need to get a search warrant for the house, it just takes a long time to process a scene like this," Baker said.

Detectives say they have received multiple tips and continuing to interview people and review videos taken at the party. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or detectives at 678-493-4080.

