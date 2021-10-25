Deputies would like to speak with two people after teenager killed at a house party

article

Deputies have interviewed more than 80 people in connection to a deadly shooting at a Cherokee County house party that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy and injured another teen.

Landon Andrews was found shot in the torso in an SUV outside the home along Victoria Road last week. The Kell High School student was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he later died.

Investigators said 19-year-old Jaden Simmons was also treated for gunshot injuries to his hand and elbow.

FRIEND AND FORMER COACH REMEMBER THE 14-YEAR-OLD KILLED AT WOODSTOCK PARTY

When deputies arrived, many of the guests at the party fled the scene and detectives were not able to get statements from them. Through their investigation, they have identified two of those in attendance at the party to which they would like to speak.

DETECTIVES IDENTIFY 14-YEAR-OLD BOY FATALLY SHOT AT CHEROKEE COUNTY HOUSE PARTY

Investigators stress that they are not suspects in the case, but could have valuable information that could lead to some closure of the Andrews family.

If anyone recognizes the two in the pictures, they are asked to call 678-493-4080.

