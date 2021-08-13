Grand jury indicts suspects on gang related charges in the shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner

A grand ury indicted the two men charged with killing 8-year-old Secoria Turner on 37 counts of gang-related violence and aggravated assault, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced Friday.

Earlier this week, Secoriea Turner's parents met with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wills.

According to police, Turner was riding in a Jeep with her mother and an adult friend when they turned off the Downtown Connector onto University Avenue slightly on the night of July 4, 2020.

Protestors had recently erected illegal barricades, according to authorities, encircling a nearby Wendy's that became a gathering point after Rayshard Brooks' death at the hands of an Atlanta police officer.

When the driver attempted to enter a liquor store parking lot on the 1200 block of Pryor Road, police say they were confronted by a group of armed individuals who had blocked the entrance.

"As she was riding in the car with her mother Ms. Charmaine Turner and her mother's friend, they were driving on Pryor Road in southwest Atlanta when they approached a barricade. Manning that barricade were members of the blood gang, to include the two defendants in this indictment." D.A. Willis said during a press conference Friday afternoon.

Authorities said at least two men fired multiple times at the vehicle, hitting and killing Turner.

Willis went on to announce, "We are alleging that Mr. [Julian] Conley fired into the car when it failed to stop and respect their barricade and that led to the tragic killing of Secoriea Turner."

MORE ON THIS STORY:

Secoriea Turner’s parents meet with Fulton DA

Police make second arrest in 8-year-old Secoriea Turner's death

Family of Secoriea Turner sues city of Atlanta, Wendy's for her death

Conley and McKinney were charged with pointing AR-15 style guns at former NPU Y Chair Christopher McCord, just minutes before Turner was shot.

20-year-old Julian Conley faces the most serious charges with two counts of felony murder and another for malice murder. The charges against Conley, including the gang-related charges, carry a maximum sentence of life in prison plus 580 years, District Attorney Willis said.

Co-defendant 23-year-old Jerrion McKinney also faces several charges, most of which are gang-related charges. The maximum penalty against McKinney is 290 years in prison.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.