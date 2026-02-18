Three dead in Bibb County eviction murder-suicide, sheriff says

The Brief Two women and one man are dead following a domestic shooting during an eviction at Lake Wildwood. Deputies heard shots shortly after arriving, leading to a nearly two-hour standoff involving SWAT and negotiators. Investigators determined that Ray Summers killed two family members before turning the gun on himself.



A domestic dispute ended in a double murder-suicide Tuesday morning after Bibb County sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice at a home in the Lake Wildwood community.

What we know:

Deputies with the Civil Process Unit arrived at the residence in the 1100 block of Ridgeview Circle around 10:16 a.m. As they began the eviction process, they heard gunshots coming from inside the house. The deputies retreated and called for backup, prompting a large-scale response from SWAT, hostage negotiators, and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

Negotiators were unable to establish contact with anyone inside the home. Just after noon, SWAT officers breached the residence and discovered three people with gunshot wounds.

Authorities identified the deceased as 49-year-old Brande Summers and 21-year-old Haliegh Summers. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found 51-year-old Ray Summers suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead by the Bibb County Coroner's Office. Investigators believe the shots deputies heard upon their arrival were the fatal rounds fired by Ray Summers.

What's next:

The Violent Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.