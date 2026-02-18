Georgia attorney general launches investigation into Roblox safety

article

The Brief Attorney General Chris Carr is investigating whether Roblox violates Georgia consumer laws by failing to protect minors. The state issued a legal demand for internal records on chat moderation, age verification, and reports of child abuse. The probe follows several criminal cases where predators used Roblox to target, kidnap, or exploit Georgia children.



Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has announced a formal investigation into Roblox, seeking to determine if the popular gaming platform is violating state consumer protection laws and exposing children to sexual exploitation.

What we know:

The investigation, launched under the state’s Fair Business Practices Act, follows a series of high-profile incidents involving Georgia minors. Earlier this year, Georgia State Patrol recovered two missing Florida girls after they communicated with a 19-year-old predator on the app. In a separate 2023 case, an adult posing as a child used the platform’s chat feature to coerce a 12-year-old boy into sending explicit images.

As part of the probe, Carr issued a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) requiring Roblox to produce documents regarding its age verification procedures, the efficacy of its parental controls, and its internal moderation capabilities. The state is also demanding reports of all criminal activity and safety violations reported by Georgia users.

The move is the latest in a series of digital safety initiatives from Carr’s office. Just last week, the Attorney General joined a bipartisan coalition urging Congress to pass the Kids Online Safety Act and successfully secured a conviction in a child trafficking case involving social media targeting.

