Georgia Power filings could trim electric bills this summer

The Brief Georgia Power filed for a 1% rate decrease with the Public Service Commission, which could take effect in June. The decrease would save the average residential customer about $1.32 per month. Lower fuel prices are expected to offset $912 million in storm repair costs, largely from 2024's Hurricane Helene.



Georgia Power filed two requests with state regulators Tuesday that could lead to a slight decrease in monthly electric bills for millions of residents starting this June.

What we know:

The utility submitted filings to the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) aimed at adjusting rates for fuel costs and storm-related infrastructure repairs. If approved, the company says the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month would see a 1% rate decrease, amounting to a savings of roughly $1.32 monthly.

The first filing seeks to recover costs for fuel, such as natural gas and coal, used to operate power plants. Due to stabilizing fuel prices, the company expects to return more money to customers than it collects for these expenses.

The second filing addresses the recovery of nearly $912 million in storm restoration costs. This includes approximately $800 million in damage from Hurricane Helene in late 2024, which the utility described as the most destructive storm in its history, destroying more than 12,200 power poles and 1,500 miles of lines.

What they're saying:

Georgia Power officials noted that while they must recover the costs of rebuilding the grid, the projected fuel savings are expected to more than offset those expenses.