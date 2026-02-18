Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta police search for person after robbery with kids in car

Published  February 18, 2026 7:02am EST
Atlanta
Atlanta police say they recently found two children inside a car being used for a getaway after an armed robbery. Although they arrested one person, they are still looking for another individual. 

The Brief

    • Police are hunting for a second person following an armed robbery on Headland Drive in southwest Atlanta.
    • One 29-year-old man was arrested in a getaway car that also contained two young children.
    • The children were unharmed, and the arrested suspect faces charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a second person reportedly involved in an armed robbery after a high-stakes investigation revealed two children were inside the getaway vehicle.

What we know:

The incident began late last month when officers were called to Headland Drive in southwest Atlanta. Investigators say a victim was attacked at gunpoint by two men who then fled the scene in a Honda CRV.

Several hours after the initial report, police located the vehicle and arrested a 29-year-old man named Quintavious Knowles. Officers were surprised to discover two young children—a boy and his sister—inside the car used during the crime. Body camera footage captured officers speaking with the children to ensure their safety.

What's next:

While both children were found unharmed, the arrested suspect faces multiple felony charges, including armed robbery and aggravated assault. 

Police have not yet released the identity of the second possible suspect as the search continues.

The Source

  • Information about this incident was released by the Atlanta Police Department on social media. 

