Smyrna man arrested in 2025 hit-and-run of pedestrian

The Brief Police arrested 33-year-old Armando Cruz Sanchez for a November 2025 hit-and-run on South Cobb Drive. The original collision left a pedestrian with serious injuries after being struck by a Chevrolet Silverado that fled the scene. Cruz Sanchez faces charges of hit-and-run, tampering with evidence, and driving without a valid license.



Cobb County authorities have arrested a Smyrna man in connection with a serious hit-and-run that left a pedestrian hospitalized last year.

What we know:

The Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit took 33-year-old Armando Cruz Sanchez into custody Tuesday morning. The arrest follows a monthslong investigation into an incident that occurred on Nov. 15, 2025.

According to investigators, a pedestrian was crossing South Cobb Drive at Waldrep Circle when he was struck by a newer-model Chevrolet Silverado. The driver of the truck fled the scene immediately after the impact, leaving the victim with serious injuries. The pedestrian was treated at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Detectives eventually identified Cruz Sanchez as the driver of the Silverado. He was apprehended around 8 a.m. Tuesday with the help of uniformed patrol officers.

What's next:

Cruz Sanchez has been booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. He faces multiple charges, including hit-and-run, driving without a valid license, and tampering with evidence.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for a mug shot.