Hit-and-run driver sought after Cobb County pedestrian injured

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 17, 2025 10:33am EST
Cobb County
The Brief

    • Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by a Silverado that fled the scene on South Cobb Drive.
    • Police say the newer-model truck likely has front-end damage, especially around the grille.
    • Cobb County STEP Unit asks witnesses or anyone with information to call 770-499-3987.

Police are searching for the driver of a newer-model Chevrolet Silverado after a serious hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian Saturday night on South Cobb Drive.

What we know:

The collision happened around 7:19 p.m. near Waldrep Circle, where investigators say a Hispanic male pedestrian was crossing the road outside a marked crosswalk. As he stepped into the roadway, a northbound Silverado struck him and then continued driving without stopping.

The victim was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. Detectives believe the driver's vehicle likely has significant front-end damage, especially to the grille area.

What's next:

The Cobb County Police Department’s STEP Unit is leading the investigation and is urging anyone with information about the driver or the truck to call 770-499-3987.

The Source

  • Information provided by Cobb County Police Department. 

