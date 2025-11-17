Hit-and-run driver sought after Cobb County pedestrian injured
Police are searching for the driver of a newer-model Chevrolet Silverado after a serious hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian Saturday night on South Cobb Drive.
What we know:
The collision happened around 7:19 p.m. near Waldrep Circle, where investigators say a Hispanic male pedestrian was crossing the road outside a marked crosswalk. As he stepped into the roadway, a northbound Silverado struck him and then continued driving without stopping.
The victim was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. Detectives believe the driver's vehicle likely has significant front-end damage, especially to the grille area.
What's next:
The Cobb County Police Department’s STEP Unit is leading the investigation and is urging anyone with information about the driver or the truck to call 770-499-3987.