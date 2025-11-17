Hit-and-run driver sought after Cobb County pedestrian injured

The Brief Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by a Silverado that fled the scene on South Cobb Drive. Police say the newer-model truck likely has front-end damage, especially around the grille. Cobb County STEP Unit asks witnesses or anyone with information to call 770-499-3987.



Police are searching for the driver of a newer-model Chevrolet Silverado after a serious hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian Saturday night on South Cobb Drive.

What we know:

The collision happened around 7:19 p.m. near Waldrep Circle, where investigators say a Hispanic male pedestrian was crossing the road outside a marked crosswalk. As he stepped into the roadway, a northbound Silverado struck him and then continued driving without stopping.

The victim was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. Detectives believe the driver's vehicle likely has significant front-end damage, especially to the grille area.

What's next:

The Cobb County Police Department’s STEP Unit is leading the investigation and is urging anyone with information about the driver or the truck to call 770-499-3987.