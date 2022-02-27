Stacey Abrams explains her position on 2018 gubernatorial defeat

Stacey Abrams was recently asked to clarify her position on her defeat to Gov. Brian Kemp in the 2018 gubernatorial electio by host Joe Kernen on CNBC's "Squawk Box.".

The former Georgia House Minority Leader and current Democratic gubernatorial candidate responded to whether she thought the 2022 election would be a fair one after she first refused to concede the 2018 race, accusing her opponent of voter suppression tactics.

Abrams said she is not "entitled to win an election," and her focus was kept on the voters.

POLL: KEMP, WALKER LEAD GOP PRIMARY IN GOVERNOR, SENATE RACES

"We have to make certain that the voters have the ability to register and stay on the rolls, cast their ballots and have their ballots counted. And sadly, in 2021, in response to the safest election in Georgia history, we saw the promulgation of SB 202, which makes it harder for voters to participate in elections," Abrams said. "That should always concern every American, especially every Georgian, and I'm going to be working hard to make certain that the effects of that law are mitigated for every voter regardless of who they intend to vote for when they get into the polls."

Abrams is the only prominent democrat in the 2022 race to become Georgia's next governor. Kemp, meanwhile, faces his greatest primary challenge against former Sen. David Perdue, who has the support of Donald Trump.

TRUMP ENDORSE PERDUE IN CAMPAIGN AD

Abrams was recently criticized for not wearing a mask during a photo at a metro Atlanta elementary school. Abrams’ campaign has encouraged schools to require masks.

The GOP rivals united in condemning Abrams.

