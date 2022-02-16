New Poll: Brian Kemp, Herschel Walker leading GOP Primary Races

article

New polls released Wednesday show Brian Kemp and Herschel Walker leading their races to win the GOP nominations for Georgia Governor and U.S. Senator.

The statewide poll of more than 1,000 likely GOP voters was conducted by the Atlanta-based Trafalar Group between Friday, February 11 and Sunday, February 13.

Gov. Brian Kemp and former US Senator David Perdue are vying for the Republican nomination for Georgia governor in 2022. (Georgia Office of Governor / US Congress)

Who is leading in the polls in the Georgia Governor's race?

Asked who they would most likely vote for in the governor’s race, Gov. Kemp pulled 49.1% of the people surveyed, followed by former U.S. Senator David Perdue with 39.5%.

Trailing Kemp and Perdue were educator Kandiss Taylor at 3% and Jonathan Garcia at 0.7%.

Seven-point-seven percent of the people surveyed are undecided.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Stacey Abrams speaks onstage during the 2021 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala on December 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights)

The winner of the GOP nomination will likely face former Georgia House Minority Leader and 2018 Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams in the November general election. Kemp defeated Abrams in the November 2018 general election.

Who is leading the polls in the race for US Senate in Georgia?

In the race for the GOP U.S Senate nomination, Walker has a huge lead over the rest of the field.

The former University of Georgia Heisman trophy winner has 69.9% of the people surveyed, with Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black in second at 6.1%.

Among the other candidates, Latham Sadler pulled 2.7% and Kelvin King 2.4%.

Eighteen-point-nine percent of the likely Republican voters surveyed said they were undecided in the Senate race.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, speaks at a rally, hosted by the Declaration for American Democracy coalition, calling on the Senate to pass the For the People Act. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The GOP nominee will face Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, who won a runoff in January 2021 to serve the remainder of the term of Senator Johnny Isakson. Isakson died in December following his retirement from the Senate due to health issues.

What do the polls say about Buckhead cityhood?

The poll also included questions about the issue of creating a city of Buckhead out of that Atlanta community.

Among the people surveyed, 47.8% said they strongly approved a bill that would allow Buckhead residents to vote on where to separate from Atlanta and create their own city, with 27.3% approving.

Only 6% disapproved and 1.8% strongly disapproved.

DESPITE STALLED BILLS, BUCKHEAD CITY SUPPORTERS SAY MOVEMENT ISN'T DEAD

The push to split Buckhead from the city of Atlanta was killed in the State Legislature last week when Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan announced the Senate would not take up the Buckhead cityhood issue this session.

The Trafalgar Group poll surveyed 1,072 likely GOP Primary voters and has a margin of error of 2.99%.

