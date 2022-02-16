Despite stalled bills, Buckhead City supporters say movement isn't dead

Supporters aren't giving up the fight to turn Buckhead into its own city.

Late in 2021, Buckhead city supports were confident voters would get to decide if the neighborhood should split from the city of Atlanta, but after bills in the state Capitol calling for that referendum stalled, the Buckhead City movement is struggling.

BUCKHEAD CITYHOOD QUESTION DEAD AT THE CAPITOL FOR THIS SESSION

Wednesday, the Buckhead City Committee will reveal a revised strategic plan, claiming they're not going anywhere.

Supporters of Buckhead City had backed legislation allowing voters in the area to decide a referendum on cityhood this November, pointing to the need to address a crime surge that they believe has disproportionately affected their neighborhood.

Republican House Speaker David Ralston responded by saying that while he still believes crime in Atlanta needs to be addressed, he intends to give new Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens at least a year to demonstrate that he can make progress on the issue across the city.

"I’m hopeful that Mayor Dickens recognizes the importance of the problem, and I’m inclined to believe that he does," Ralston told reporters. "But you know, we’ll be back next year if things haven’t changed a lot. So I’m looking for some forceful, vigorous action on the part of the city to tackle that problem."

Ralston’s comments follow interviews given Thursday by Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan making clear his opposition to the neighborhood north of downtown leaving the city. Duncan had already kneecapped the chances of a referendum this year by assigning the proposal to a committee made up entirely of Democrats.

"We’re in a pause mode," Duncan said. "I and others have put out some important questions that have not yet been answered."

FUTURE OF BUCKHEAD: A CONVERSATION ABOUT THE ATLANTA DISTRICT'S FUTURE

Dickens, who has sought meetings with state leaders since being elected on Nov. 30, expressed gratitude to Duncan, Ralston, and others.

"They have given me and my administration the runway we need to take off, and we will continue in our work to move Atlanta forward," Dickens said in a statement.

The city says it has already taken steps to address crime in the area. Just this week, a newly formed task force held its first meeting.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.