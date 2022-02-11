Buckhead cityhood question dead at the Capitol for this session

Expand / Collapse search
ATLANTA - The push to split Buckhead from the city of Atlanta will not move forward this year.

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, said he "respects" the Senate's decision not to take up the issue of Buckhead cityhood this session.

Ralston's comments come a day after Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he hit the pause button on legislation to create the new city.

The lieutenant governor said there are too many unanswered questions about things like crime mitigation, schools, and finances.

Speaker Ralston said it takes two chambers to pass a bill and the senate has been very clear, but he stressed that the crime problem that started this conversation has not been solved. 

"I'm hopeful that Mayor [Andre] Dickens recognizes the importance of the problem and I'm inclined to believe that he does, but you know, we'll be back next year if things haven't changed a lot. So, I'm looking for some forceful, vigorous action on the part of the city to tackle that problem," Ralston said.

FOX 5 reached out to the Buckhead City Committee for a comment, but has not heard back yet. 

