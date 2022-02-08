Stacey Abrams receives backlash for maskless photo in Georgia classroom

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is in a war of words with other candidates over a photo showing her not wearing a mask in a class full of children.

The photo was taken when Abrams visited Glenwood Elementary School in Decatur to meet with students and teachers and kick off the school's third annual African American read-in.

The principal of the school, Dr. Holly Brookins, posted four pictures of her Twitter account Friday of Abram's visit. In three of the photos, Abrams is not seen wearing a mask.

Abrams' campaign spokesperson says the candidate wore a mask during the event but removed it while reading so children participating remotely could hear her and while taking pictures with the students.

But her Republican opponents didn't wait long to criticize her.

"Stacey Abrams wants state government mask mandates for Georgians and their children. But it looks like they wouldn’t apply when she’s attending a photo op," Gov. Brian Kemp wrote on Twitter.

Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue tweeted "We all know Stacey Abrams’ hypocrisy knows no bounds. Liberals’ thirst for power during this pandemic has caused enormous damage to our kids, while the elite like Stacey continue living their lives."

The Abrams campaign hit back against her rivals in a statement on her Instagram account, where she criticized them for a "false political attack."

Abrams went on to say that her opponents continue to look for opportunities to distract from their failed records and that "this pathetic, transparent and silly attack is beneath anyone who claims he wants to lead Georgia."

The candidates will battle it out at the ballot box at Georgia's primary election on May 24.

