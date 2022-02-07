Expand / Collapse search

Vernon Jones drops out of Georgia governor's race, backs David Perdue

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3:04PM
Georgia Politics
ATLANTA - Vernon Jones, a former Democrat turned Republican and support of former President Donald Trump, announced he is pulling out of the race to become Georgia's next governor

Jones said in a statement he is endorsing David Perdue, the Trump-back candidate and primary challenger to Gov. Brian Kemp

Jones made the announcement in a Tweet on Monday. 

"I believe strong conservative voices need to be heard as we pull Georgia into the future," Jones said in a written statement. 

With Jones's withdrawal, the Republican field is thinning out. 

Perdue carries the significance of Trump's endorsement and Kemp recently announced he raised $7.4 million in seven months. GOP activist Kandiss Taylor is challenging both in the primary. 

Former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is the only Democratic candidate in the race. 

