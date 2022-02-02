Georgia’s Stacey Abrams raised $9.25 million in governor bid

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams announced Wednesday that her campaign for governor raised more than $9.25 million from more than 100,000 separate donors since she announced her candidacy on Dec. 1.

Abrams said she has $7.2 million in cash on hand. That’s less than the $12.7 million that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said Tuesday that he has in cash. But Abrams has a one key advantage: She’s thus far unopposed for the Democratic nomination, with no other candidates having yet filed.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is facing multiple Republican challengers including former U.S. Sen. David Perdue and former state Rep. Vernon Jones in what could be a costly battle for the GOP nomination. None of Kemp’s Republican rivals have announced their fundraising totals as of Jan. 31. Candidates have several more days to file reports with Georgia ethics officials.

"While we are in a strong position to raise the resources we need to win, we take nothing for granted as we are certain to face a well-funded opponent in the general election," said campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo.

Kemp reported raising $7.4 million in the seven months ending Jan. 31, compared to what Abrams raised in two months.

WHO IS RUNNING FOR GEORGIA GOVERNOR IN 2022?

Candidates in other Georgia races also raised large sums. Last week, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock said he raised $9.8 million in the last three months of 2021, while his Republican challenger Herschel Walker said donors gave him $5.4 million.

Abrams stands as the only Democrat in the gubernatorial race.

There are a handful of challengers to Kemp on the Republican ballot, including Trump-back Perdue.

Also running is former Democrat turned Republican Vernon Jones and GOP activist Kandis Taylor.

TRUMP GIVES GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE DAVID PURDUE HIS 'COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT' IN RECENT CAMPAIGN AD

Perdue has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Georgia's key 2022 races

Georgia has one U.S. Senate seat up for grabs. The Rev. Sen. Raphael Warnock will face one of a handful of Republican challengers, potentially Trump-backed Herschel Walker, Latham Sadler, Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, Kelvin King or Josh Clark.

U.S. House races in Georgia could be contentious. Democrat Lucy McBath plans to jump districts and challenge 7th District Democratic incumbent Carolyn Bourdeaux. McBath's district, Georgia's 6th, is a battle between Republicans Rich McCormick, Mallory Staples and Jake Evans. Republican candidates will contend for the vacant 10th District seat to replace U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, including Patrick Witt, Mike Collin and State Rep. Timothy Barr. Georgia’s 14th Congressional District Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a commanding fundraising lead over Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers and Democrat Holly McCormack. Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District Rep. Sanford Bishop, a Democrat, faces challenges from Republican A. Wayne Johnson and Chris West.

State Sen. Burt Jones from Jackson is a Trump-backed candidate for Georgia Lt. Gov. Sitting Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said he will not seek a second term. His primary challenger is Georgia Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller.

Jody Hice is campaigning to challenge Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Democratic state Rep. Bee Nguyen is in the race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

