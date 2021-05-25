Butch Miller announces bid for Georgia lieutenant governor

article

The first big Republican name has jumped into the race for Georgia lieutenant governor a little more than a week after Geoff Duncan announced he would not seek a second term.

Senate President Pro Tempore Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, declared his candidacy Tuesday.

Miller has served in the Georgia Senate since 2010 and has been the President Pro Tempore since 2018. The President Pro Tempore presides over the chamber when the lieutenant governor, who is also the president of the Senate, is not there.

Duncan revealed May 17 that he would not run again.

"The national events of the last six months have deeply affected my family in ways I would have never imagined when I first asked for their support to run for Lieutenant Governor in 2017. Through all of the highs and lows of the last six months they have never left my side and are once again united behind me in my pursuit of a better way forward for our conservative party – a GOP 2.0," Duncan said in a statement.

Republican Jeanne Seaver of Savannah, Democratic State Rep. Erick Allen of Smyrna and Democratic State Rep. Derrick Jackson of Tyrone have also thrown their hats in the ring for Lt. Governor in 2022.

