Rep. Jody Hice to challenge Brad Raffensperger for Georgia Secretary of State

Jody Hice, R-Georgia, announced Monday he is launching a campaign to challenge Georgia Secretary of state Brad Raffensperger.

Hice, Georgia's District 10 congressman, criticized Raffesnperger's handling of the 2020 presidential election and championed voting legislation that will provide sweeping voting reform in the state.

"Free and fair elections are the foundation of our country," Hice said in a statement. "What Brad Raffensperger did was create cracks in the integrity of our elections, which I wholeheartedly believe individuals took advantage of in 2020. Though I am encouraged to see the General Assembly taking it upon themselves to address some of the glaring issues in our elections, Georgia deserves a Secretary of State who will own the responsibilities of the office.

Hice took office in 2015. Congressman Hice serves as a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and House Committee on Natural Resources. He is the ranking member of the Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations and also serves on the subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. Hice is also a member of the Natural Resources Subcommittees on National Parks, Forests, and Public Lands and Water, Oceans, and Wildlife.

Hice's district encompasses mostly areas of eastern Geogia between Atalnta suburbs and Augusta.

"If elected, I will instill confidence in our election process by upholding the Georgia Constitution, enforcing meaningful reform and aggressively pursuing those who commit voter fraud," Hice said. "Every Georgian, in fact every American, has the right to be outraged by the actions and, simultaneously, the inaction of our Secretary of State. Our state deserves a leader who steers clear of scandals and focuses on the incredibly important duties of the office. If elected, my top priority will be ensuring every Georgian's legally cast ballot is counted in future elections. I am excited about our campaign and I know together we can renew integrity."

Hice spread disputed information on Twitter in the wake of the 2020 President Election regarding votes being switched from former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden. Raffensperger certified Georgia's election results that favored Biden and stood by the results through multiple recounts.

In his final days in office, former President Donald Trump said he would campaign against Raffensperger, who he supported in the 2018 runnoff for the state office.

The statement from Hice made no mention of Trump.

