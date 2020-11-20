Georgia 2020 election results will be certified, Raffensperger says

Georgia Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger made it clear his office will be certifying results of the 2020 election.

The secretary made the announcement during a press briefing Friday morning, a day after after a statewide audit of the results was completed.

"I have lived by the motto that numbers don't lie. As Secretary of State, I believe that the numbers we have presented today are correct," Raffensperger said. "The numbers reflect the verdict of the people, not a decision by the Secretary of State's Office, by the courts, or by the campaigns."

Raffensperger went on to say he wanted to improve upon Georgia's election system and said he would work with the governor and legislature to do so. The secretary called for an absentee ballot photo ID requirement, in addition to allowing the state to step in when counties have systemic problems.

FOX News and the Associated Press have called Georgia for Joe Biden as the Secretary of State's Office said it has completed a hand recount audit of the vote.

Biden now has 306 electoral votes to President Donald Trump's 232.

The state's hand audit found a few thousand ballots that were not counted in two counties, Floyd and Forsyth counties, but it was not enough to change the end results.

Several members of the organization Concerned Black Clergy stood at the State Capitol Thursday in defense of Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger.

The group of Democrats, led by State Representative Billy Mitchell, were unapologetic in their support of how the Republican official handled the state's presidential election and hand recount.

“Georgia’s historic first statewide audit reaffirmed that the state’s new secure paper ballot voting system accurately counted and reported results,” said Secretary Raffensperger. “This is a credit to the hard work of our county and local elections officials who moved quickly to undertake and complete such a momentous task in a short period of time.”

The news comes after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by President Trump and his lawyers seeking a temporary restraining order to halt certification of Georgia's election.

Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, during a press conference on Thursday, promised another lawsuit would be filed in Georgia outlining multiple issues during the election in Atlanta.

In Georgia, the president has repeatedly attacked the auditing process and called it “a joke.”

He has also made repeated incorrect assertions that Georgia election officials are unable to verify signatures on absentee ballot envelopes. In fact, Georgia requires that they be checked.

Trump’s own election security agency has declared the 2020 presidential election to have been the most secure in history. Days after that statement was issued, Trump fired the agency’s leader.

Now the focus begins to shift to two runoff elections that will ultimately decide which political party controls the U.S. Senate. Republicans Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler faces close races with Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock. Republicans need just one of those seats to maintain their majority.

Georgia's Senate runoff election is set for Janaury 5.

Here are some key dates for Georgians to remember as the runoff races kick off, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's website: