Small plane makes emergency landing on Highway 74 in Peachtree City

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The Brief A small, single-engine plane was forced to make an emergency landing Friday morning on Highway 74 in Peachtree City after experiencing engine trouble. Peachtree City police confirmed no one was injured in the incident. Dashcam footage captured the aircraft on the highway near the Peachtree City Athletic Complex around 10:40 a.m.



A small plane made an emergency landing on Highway 74 in Peachtree City Friday morning, according to police.

What we know:

The Peachtree City Police Department shared on its Facebook page that the plane landed in the southbound lanes of the highway near the athletic complex after suffering engine trouble.

Authorities report that nobody was injured. Dashcam video posted by the department shows the plane sitting on the highway around 10:40 a.m., though the exact time of the landing has not been confirmed.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the roadway around noon and said the plane had been towed away.

What we don't know:

At this time, it remains unclear where the plane originally took off from or where its intended destination was.