Small plane makes emergency landing on Highway 74 in Peachtree City
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A small plane made an emergency landing on Highway 74 in Peachtree City Friday morning, according to police.
What we know:
The Peachtree City Police Department shared on its Facebook page that the plane landed in the southbound lanes of the highway near the athletic complex after suffering engine trouble.
Authorities report that nobody was injured. Dashcam video posted by the department shows the plane sitting on the highway around 10:40 a.m., though the exact time of the landing has not been confirmed.
SKYFOX 5 flew over the roadway around noon and said the plane had been towed away.
What we don't know:
At this time, it remains unclear where the plane originally took off from or where its intended destination was.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Peachtree City Police Department's Facebook post about the crash.