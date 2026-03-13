Body found in Cumming; GBI and police investigating

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Death investigation in Cumming (FOX 5)

The Brief The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist the Cumming Police Department with a death investigation. SKYFOX 5 captured footage of several police vehicles and a gurney in a grassy area off Bald Ridge Road, appearing to be behind a gas station and shopping center.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Cumming Police Department are investigating a death in the city. The GBI confirmed that local police requested agents to assist in the investigation.

What we know:

While no specific information about the death has been released so far, the Cumming Police Department did alert the public via social media about an increased police presence on Bald Ridge Road.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene near Pirkle Ferry Road and spotted several police vehicles gathered in the area. A gurney was also visible in a grassy area off the road, which appeared to be situated behind a gas station and a local shopping area.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.