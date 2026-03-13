Nathan Wade testifies in front of Senate committee over Trump prosecution

Former Fulton County Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade is testifying before the state Senate subcommittee investigating allegations of misconduct by District Attorney Fani Willis.

This investigation stems from the prosecution of President Donald Trump and others in the high-profile racketeering case.

What we know:

Wade was originally supposed to testify last month but did not show up. He was scheduled to appear alongside attorney Jeff DeSantis of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. DeSantis did testify earlier Friday, discussing his specific role at the office and the various contracts used by the DA's team.

The backstory:

Lawmakers have continued to scrutinize Willis and the decisions made during the investigation. This follows a long road of testimony; back in December, Willis herself testified for more than three hours after refusing to do so for over a year. During that appearance, she defended the indictment, stating, "People came into my community and committed a crime, and I indicted him. And rest assured, if someone else comes in my community and commits a crime, I will indict them again."

Timeline: Fulton County DA Fani Willis, Nathan Wade controversy

The case against the president eventually unraveled after it was revealed that Willis had a romantic relationship with Wade, who was her subordinate on the case. While Wade later stepped down and Willis was eventually dismissed from the case, there was little discussion of their relationship during her time before the committee.

Now that the case has been thrown out due to prosecutorial misconduct, Trump and the other defendants are asking for millions in attorney fees.