Georgia Forestry Commission contains historic Pineland Road and Highway 82 fires

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The Brief Firefighters achieved 100% containment on both the Pineland Road Fire and Highway 82 Fire. The historic wildfire response united local, state, and federal agencies to protect Georgia communities. Officials warn that Georgia's wildfire season continues despite recent rainfall lowering immediate activity.



A historic wildfire response wrapped up across Georgia as emergency teams successfully fully contained two major blazes.

Historic wildfire battle concludes

What we know:

Emergency managers, law enforcement, and utility partners successfully halted the forward progress of both the Pineland Road Fire and the Highway 82 Fire. The Georgia Forestry Commission confirmed both blazes reached 100% containment following weeks of intense coordination and partnership among local, state, and federal agencies.

While recent rainfall helped clear the air and slow down active flames, officials stressed that families and businesses are still dealing with the disruption and loss left in the wake of the burns.

Safety tracking continues statewide

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact dollar amount of the damage estimate or the specific number of families facing displacement due to the destruction. Investigative news teams are waiting on reports detailing exactly how many structures were lost during the weeks of active burning.

Wildfire threat remains active

By the numbers:

30 : The number of statewide wildfires the Georgia Forestry Commission responded to from June 3–10.

281.88 : The total number of acres burned across Georgia during that one-week stretch.

100: The percent containment reached on the two major historic fires.

Local community safety measures

What you can do:

Forestry officials urge people across the state to stay wildfire aware because the annual season is not over. You can protect your local neighborhood by taking these specific safety steps:

Follow all local burning regulations closely.

Avoid using outdoor equipment that may create sparks.

Dispose of all smoking materials properly.