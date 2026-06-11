Frontier passenger faces battery charges after Atlanta gate fight

The Brief A traveler faces multiple charges after a violent jet bridge brawl with a Frontier Airlines manager at Atlanta's airport. Kristina Lopez Lujan allegedly bit, scratched and pulled out the airline worker's braids following a boarding denial. The traveler was hospitalized before police booked her into the Clayton County Jail on Tuesday.



An unruly passenger turned a boarding dispute into a violent jet bridge altercation at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, police said.

Kristina Lopez Lujan now faces multiple charges after allegedly attacking a Frontier Airlines manager on Tuesday.

Atlanta airport brawl

What we know:

Officers rushed to Gate T17 following reports of a heated argument between the airline manager and a passenger. Lopez Lujan had been barred from stepping onto the aircraft because she was under the influence and causing a disturbance, according to the police report.

The manager was standing inside the plane while Lopez Lujan stood in the doorway, screaming and using profanity. The tension exploded when Lopez Lujan struck the manager in the face, prompting the manager to push her away in self-defense.

Jet bridge altercation

Timeline:

The confrontation quickly spilled out into the jet bridge as both women became involved in an altercation. Lopez Lujan pulled the manager's braids, leaving a distinct bald spot on her head.

The manager suffered scratches across her knuckles, face and neck. Lopez Lujan sustained a cut on the right side of her head and was taken to Southern Regional medical center for treatment.

Connecting flight disruption

The backstory:

Lopez Lujan was traveling from New Jersey to San Francisco and had stopped in Atlanta for a connecting Frontier flight. She was traveling with two dogs, which airport authorities released to a family friend.

Paramedics initially tried to treat Lopez Lujan at the precinct, but she refused medical attention before being taken to the hospital. Police charged her with simple battery, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

Jail booking pending

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the current medical status of the airline manager or if she required hospital care. It remains unclear when Lopez Lujan will make her initial court appearance.

Authorities said Lopez Lujan will be taken to the Clayton County Jail immediately upon her release from the hospital. Frontier Airlines has not stated whether the traveler faces a lifetime ban from future flights.