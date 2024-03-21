Sprayberry High School stabbing: Cobb County police identify victim, suspect

article

The Cobb County Police Department has released the names of the victim and suspect related to the stabbing at Sprayberry High School.

Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Earl Nichols. Police say Nichols was stabbed multiple times. He was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and rushed into surgery. He is currently listed in critical condition.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sprayberry High School stabbing: Parents, students react to scary incident

Two potential suspects were initially detained and multiple interviews were conducted. According to witnesses, a fight occurred in a school bathroom and one of the involved parties produced a knife and stabbed the victim.

Aedan Smith, 17, was identified as the person with the knife. After his interview, he was transported to Cobb County Adult Detention Center. He was charged with Aggravated Assault and Carrying a Weapon Within a School Safety Zone.

Police responded to the school at approximately 11:23 a.m.

Multiple students reached out to FOX 5 after the incident, sharing information and more. Parents told FOX 5 they are worried and concerned about the safety of their children after the incident at the school.

OTHER SCHOOL VIOLENCE STORIES

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact our Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945.