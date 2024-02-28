Student wanted for shooting at Atlanta's Mays High School arrested

The student wanted for the shooting of 4 other students at Atlanta's Benjamin E. Mays High School in southwest Atlanta on Feb. 14 has turned himself in.

Atlanta Public Schools says the 14-year-old Mays High School student turned himself in to the Atlanta Police Department at approximately 10:15 a.m. Feb. 28. He is charged with four counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm by a minor, and one count of possession of a firearm on school grounds.

"This arrest was made due to the hard work and collaboration between the Atlanta Public Schools Police and Atlanta Police and its Fugitive Squad. Both agencies will continue working together, with Atlanta Police Department taking the lead, as the investigation into the incident remains ongoing," Atlantic Public Schools said.

The name of the student has not been released.

The shooting took place around 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the high school. Four students received non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were three 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old.

At this time, a motive for the shooting has not been released.

Students returned to school the following day.