Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Atlanta's Mays High School shooting

article

A warrant has been issued in connection to the shooting last week at Benjamin E. Mays High School in southwest Atlanta.

According to Chief Ronald Applin, the possible shooter is a student at the high school.

Applin said police reviewed a lot of video and information from eyewitnesses and were able to put together enough to get warrants for the person they believe is responsible.

The student, who has not been arrested at this time, is facing four counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm by a minor, and one count of possession of a firearm on school grounds.

Four students shot in parking lot

The shooting took place at around 4 p.m. Feb. 14 in the parking lot of the high school. Four students received non-life-threatening injuries. Chief Applin said the students are doing well and recovering.

MAYS HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: LAWMAKERS SPLIT ON GUN CONTROL MEASURES, TOUGHER PENALTIES

Applin did not release any other information about the suspect. He did indicate that police have spoken to the suspect's mother.

Students returned to school the next day.

