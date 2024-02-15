Mays High School shooting: Lawmakers split on gun control measures, tougher penalties

Several school shootings in metro Atlanta have prompted state and local lawmakers to react and renew the debate over youth gun violence.

State Sen. Sonya Halpern, D-Atlanta, urged colleagues to address the underlying factors that contribute to gun violence following Wednesday's quadruple shooting at Mays High School in Atlanta.

"We owe it to the victims, their families, and our communities to engage in immediate dialogue about gun control, mental health and the societal conditions that contribute to this epidemic of violence," Halpern said.

Lawmakers react to Mays High School shooting

"There are a number of different tactics from a legislative perspective we can take, but it is just time for us to take action. There are far too many guns on the streets, far too many people committing crimes to get guns."

Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman also called on state lawmakers to act, posting on X:

"We need better gun policy in Georgia. It only can happen at the state level. What we are doing now isn't the path."

STUDENTS RETURN TO BENJAMIN E. MAYS HIGH SCHOOL AFTER WEDNESDAY'S SHOOTING

State Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, disagrees with Shipman, and believes there should be a greater focus on families, not firearms.

"We need to start looking at what opportunities we can offer, especially to families, broken families that are growing up with single parents, other obstacles that may lead them to partner with these bad groups, gangs and others, and promote the use of weapons, and promote the use of stealing weapons," Robertson remarked.

The gunman in Wednesday's shooting opened fire from a vehicle in the school parking lot.

Rep. Matt Reeves, R-Duluth, is sponsoring a bill that would increase the penalties for those convicted in a drive-by shooting.

"If you are shooting at people from a car, or if you are shooting at a house, if you are doing what is commonly called drive-by shooting, there are going to be very specific laws that are going to put you in prison," Reeves explained.