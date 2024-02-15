Students return to Benjamin E. Mays High School after Wednesday's shooting

There was a visible police presence on the campus of Benjamin E. Mays High School in southwest Atlanta on Thursday morning.

Students are returning to class after a shooting on Thursday afternoon sent 4 students to a hospital.

It happened after school had been dismissed for the day. Someone in a vehicle opened fire in the school's parking lot. The students were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY: 3 questioned after 4 students shot at Atlanta's Benjamin E. Mays High School

The victims were three 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old.

Three people detained after shooting

Three people --a 35-year-old woman, a 17-year-old girl and a male -- were detained after the shooting for questioning, according to Atlanta police. They were stopped in a car about 5 miles from the school.

Freshman Corey Thomas told FOX 5 Atlanta that he ran back into the school when he heard the car. It was his first day at Mays having just transferred from Ohio.

His mom says she was relieved when she heard he was okay.

Uvalde Foundation sending support

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids announced it is responding with support resources.

Organizers created the foundation after the Robb Elementary School shooting in Texas. It says teams are on the way and they will provide support for the community. They will also recruit members for volunteer safety patrols.

The school said Wednesday that it would have professional counselors available to help anyone who was affected by the shooting.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens also encouraged parents to check out Atlanta's Year of the Youth program during a press conference on Wednesday night. He says the Atlanta’s Year of the Youth program has tips, free programs, and more to help keep children out of trouble.