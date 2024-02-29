Brookwood High School incident: 1 student injured, 1 in custody

The principal of Brookwood High School in Snellville has confirmed that a student was stabbed earlier today at the high school.

Initially, the school sent a letter to school families saying that an "injured" student was found in one of the school's bathrooms and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The letter also said that the school was "deeply concerned" for the student's well-being.

The latest letter from Principal Brett Savage says that a student was stabbed and another student has been arrested.

The principal assured families in the new letter that the student accused of the attack is facing serious criminal charges and the maximum school disciplinary consequences.

The principal also assured families that Brookwood High remains a safe place.

Dear Brookwood High School Parents,

The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority. With that in mind, I want to update you about the troubling incident I shared with you earlier today.

One of our students has been arrested after police say he stabbed a classmate in one of our restrooms. The student who was stabbed was transported to the hospital. Because of student privacy laws, I cannot share additional information about his condition, but I know you join me in wishing the student a speedy recovery.

To be clear, what happened today is unacceptable. The student accused of attacking their classmate is facing serious criminal charges and maximum school disciplinary consequences. Violence against students and staff will not be tolerated at Brookwood High School. As is the case in this incident, those who engage in this type of behavior will face appropriate criminal charges. I want to reassure you, we are taking this situation seriously. The incident was handled promptly and thoroughly.

Despite what happened today, Brookwood High remains a safe place. We must never lose sight of the fact that the vast majority of our students follow school rules and play a critical role in keeping our school safe.

As a reminder, if you or your student sees or hears about something that is troubling and/or a threat to our school community, please let us know. You can report your concerns anonymously through "GCPS Tips," our mobile app, or through a desktop or laptop web browsers at P3Campus.com/5105 . Apple users can download GCPS Tips via the "App Store." Android users can find it in "Google Play." You can also share anonymous concerns by texting 738477

As always, thank you for your continued support of our schools.

Brett Savage

Principal, Brookwood High School

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.