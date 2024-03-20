Sprayberry High School student injured with knife, Cobb County police investigating

Police responded to an incident involving students at Sprayberry High School in Marietta on March 20.

According to Cobb County Police Department, they were requested by the school police department to assist them with a situation. No other details were provided.

The school sent the following statement:

"Earlier today, a student used a knife to injure another student. The victim has been treated for their injuries. The campus is secure, and thanks to the quick response of police the suspect is custody."

The Cobb County Police Department later confirmed that there was a "stabbing" at the high school. However, they could not give FOX 5 any information about the student's condition.

They also confirmed that the suspect is in custody and the Major Crimes Unit of the Cobb County Police Department is handling the investigation.

