McEachern High School shooting: Fourth person in custody

A fourth person has been arrested in connection to the shooting a McEachern High School in Powder Springs in February.

Dequaven Markell Ricks is charged with carrying a weapon in a school safety zone and loitering on school premises.

Ricks was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on Monday, more than 45 days after the shooting in the school parking lot.

The shooting was reported around 1:47 p.m. on Feb 1 in the parking lot of McEachern High School in Powder Springs. Two people were shot during an altercation involving multiple people. Those two people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The following day, police identified 17-year-old Powder Springs resident Scott Foor as the shooter. Foor was arrested by the Cobb County Police Violent Crime Bureau in Union City and was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm on school property.

Scott Foor (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Another teenager, whose name has not been released due to their age, was arrested on Feb. 6. The juvenile, who police say is a student at McEachern, was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Jean Germain, 20, was arrested on Feb. 15 on similar charges. Police say he was one of the shooting victims.

Jean Germain (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Since the shooting, there have been town halls held with parents to discuss safety at the school.