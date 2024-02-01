Police are still searching for the person or persons responsible for shooting two people outside a Cobb County high school, forcing the campus into a"code red" situation.

The shooting was reported around 1:47 p.m. at McEachern High School in Powder Springs.

Cobb County police confirmed two younger people, who are not students, were shot in the parking lot following some sort of argument or altercation. Those two people, who have not yet been identified, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries where authorities say they are expected to survive.

Authorities say they do not know why the individuals were on campus.

"We don't know that we had multiple shooters, but we do know there were multiple people on site," said Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer. "We believe that the shooters probably left, and our lookouts are out to law enforcement."

A video circulating appears to show the shooting. VanHoozer could not comment directly on the video, but did say investigators are looking at it.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or suspects.

The shooting forced the school into "code red," with students and staff being told to shelter in place. As of 4 p.m., the campus was secure.

Law enforcement officials from multiple agencies surround McEachern High School located at 2400 New MacLand Road in Powder Springs after two people were shot in the parking lot of the campus on Feb. 1, 2024. (FOX 5)

John Hill, whose sone is a first-year student at McEachern High told FOX 5 he tried to pick up his son as soon as his son texted him.

"My son told me. He texted said, 'Dad, there's been a school shooting.' So, I immediately texted back, and he said he was fine," Hill said.

Hill said he called the school, but there was no answer, so he rushed over. The shooting has him concerned over campus security and possibly a need to increase it.

"This just doesn't make any sense," Hill said.

McEachern High School parents and guardians wait in the parking lot of West Cobb Plaza near the school waiting for word from students after a shooting on the campus on Feb. 1, 2024. (FOX 5)

A woman who spoke to FOX 5 was trying to pick up her nephew, who is a junior.

"He was scared and wanted to know how he was getting home because he's a car ride," she said, adding he had reached out to his mother to report the shooting.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, said she was shocked when she heard the news.

"My heart just dropped. It dropped," she said. "It's just not safe anywhere, it's scary."

One parent told FOX 5 he's concerned about his children's safety.

"My main concern is the open campus at McEachern. Because it’s so open, things like this happen. This is not the first time a gun has been on this campus," he told FOX 5. "The principal walks around with three police officers like she’s the president. This is my main concern. You’re safe, but are our kids safe?"

If you have any information on this shooting, you are urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department.

