2 adults arrested on weapons, drug charges in South Cobb High parking lot

Two adults were arrested after Cobb County School District police found a weapon and drugs inside a vehicle parked at South Cobb High School last week, according to a district spokesperson.

South Cobb High arrests

What we know:

The district said the individuals were not students and will face "appropriate consequences."

"At no point was there a threat to the school community," the spokesperson said.

The Cobb County School District’s communications department released the statement Tuesday.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said why the two adults were on campus or what led officers to search their vehicle.

It’s unclear what kind of weapon or drugs were found, or whether the suspects face additional charges beyond possession.

The district also has not said if school security procedures will be reviewed following the arrest.

What you can do:

Officials encouraged parents and students to continue reporting safety concerns through the district’s anonymous tip line.

School year disruptions

Timeline:

This marks the latest security concern at a North Georgia school. Several other incidents have disrupted classes so far this school year, including:

Oct. 2 - A teacher at Apalachee High was removed from duty following an investigation into an alleged threat against a student.

Sept. 18 - A student brought a firearm to Cartersville Elementary during class hours. Administrators were only informed after school ended. Officials say there was no intention to harm and the student will face both disciplinary and legal action.

Sept. 13 - A student violated school policy by bringing a BB gun to Dacula Elementary. No threats were made or persons targeted, but the school emphasized prompt reporting and safety protocol.

Sept. 12 - A student at Apalachee High School was arrested for making a threatening remark. The incident comes nearly a year after a deadly shooting at the school.

Sept. 9 - Pebblebrook High School in Cobb County was briefly locked down after reports of a gun on campus. Two students were detained, and a third was later taken into custody.

Aug. 28 - The FBI joined an investigation into a series of hoax active shooter calls hitting college campuses, including two in Georgia. These false alarms have raised concerns over "swatting" and increased strain on law enforcement.

Aug. 22 - A 16-year-old was arrested after making a false report of an active shooter at Alcovy High School and Eastside High School. No weapons were found, and the calls were ruled hoaxes.

Aug. 21 - A student brought an airsoft gun to Hampton High School in Henry County. Officials say the incident did not disrupt school and the student will face consequences.

Aug. 20 - Banneker High School was placed on lockdown after reports of a possible weapon. A lockdown was triggered by a staff member’s alert, but police did not find any weapon.