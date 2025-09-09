Weapon reported at Cobb County school; 3 students apprehended

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Pebblebrook High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday. ` (FOX 5)

A district spokesperson told FOX 5 that the school was secured, and two students were taken into custody. Police are still searching for another student.



Pebblebrook High School was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday after an altercation and reports of a gun on campus, according to the Cobb County School District.

What we know:

A district spokesperson told FOX 5 that the school was secured, and two students were taken into custody.

Police searched for a student, who was apprehended later in the afternoon.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the school and saw officers at the scene. A FOX 5 crew also reported seeing police searching a wooded area near the campus.

What we don't know:

No names of students have been released.

Dig deeper:

The district noted that none of its Vapor Wake Canine Detection dogs were on campus at the time.

The district added the K-9 teams this year, according to its website.

"These teams identify person-worn or concealed-carried explosives and firearms. Through a partnership with Global K9, these highly trained canines and certified handlers will patrol campuses, providing an advanced layer of security to help protect students and staff," the website said.