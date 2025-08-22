Alcovy High School lockdown: Teen arrested for hoax active shooter call
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A 16-year-old has been arrested after authorities say an anonymous call falsely reported an active shooter at Alcovy High School on Friday morning.
What we know:
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said the call came at around 10:30 a.m. and also referenced Eastside High School.
Deputies rushed to both campuses and quickly confirmed there was no active threat.
Investigators later determined the report was a hoax.
As a precaution, Alcovy High remained on lockdown while deputies searched the building.
No weapons were found, according to the sheriff’s office.
The teen now faces several charges, including making a false report of a crime, tampering with evidence and transmitting a false public alarm. The case will be turned over to the Juvenile Court System.
What we don't know:
The name of the teen has not been released.
The Newton County Criminal Investigations Division is continuing its investigation.
The Source: The Newton County Sheriff's Office provided the details for this article.