Alcovy High School lockdown: Teen arrested for hoax active shooter call

The Brief A 16-year-old was arrested for falsely reporting an active shooter at Alcovy High School, prompting a lockdown and search. The report was determined to be a hoax, with no weapons found and no active threat at either Alcovy or Eastside High School. The teen faces multiple charges, including making a false report, and the case will be handled by the Juvenile Court System.



A 16-year-old has been arrested after authorities say an anonymous call falsely reported an active shooter at Alcovy High School on Friday morning.

What we know:

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said the call came at around 10:30 a.m. and also referenced Eastside High School.

Deputies rushed to both campuses and quickly confirmed there was no active threat.

Investigators later determined the report was a hoax.

As a precaution, Alcovy High remained on lockdown while deputies searched the building.

No weapons were found, according to the sheriff’s office.

The teen now faces several charges, including making a false report of a crime, tampering with evidence and transmitting a false public alarm. The case will be turned over to the Juvenile Court System.

What we don't know:

The name of the teen has not been released.

The Newton County Criminal Investigations Division is continuing its investigation.