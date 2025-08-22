Expand / Collapse search

Alcovy High School lockdown: Teen arrested for hoax active shooter call

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 22, 2025 8:26pm EDT
The Brief

    • A 16-year-old was arrested for falsely reporting an active shooter at Alcovy High School, prompting a lockdown and search.
    • The report was determined to be a hoax, with no weapons found and no active threat at either Alcovy or Eastside High School.
    • The teen faces multiple charges, including making a false report, and the case will be handled by the Juvenile Court System.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A 16-year-old has been arrested after authorities say an anonymous call falsely reported an active shooter at Alcovy High School on Friday morning.

What we know:

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said the call came at around 10:30 a.m. and also referenced Eastside High School. 

Deputies rushed to both campuses and quickly confirmed there was no active threat.

Investigators later determined the report was a hoax. 

As a precaution, Alcovy High remained on lockdown while deputies searched the building. 

No weapons were found, according to the sheriff’s office.

The teen now faces several charges, including making a false report of a crime, tampering with evidence and transmitting a false public alarm. The case will be turned over to the Juvenile Court System.

What we don't know:

The name of the teen has not been released.

The Newton County Criminal Investigations Division is continuing its investigation.

The Source: The Newton County Sheriff's Office provided the details for this article.

