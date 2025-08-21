Student brings airsoft gun to Henry County high school, officials say

article

A Henry County high school student could be facing charges after officials say he brought an airsoft gun to school.

What we know:

School officials say the incident happened on Monday at Hampton High School.

"We cannot stress enough the importance of your support in reminding your children that inappropriate objects or weapons of any kind, real or realistic-looking, are never permitted," the school told parents in a message after the incident.

According to the letter, the student will face consequences for the violation of its code of conduct and could be charged with local law enforcement.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not identify the student or share any other details about the incident.

What they're saying:

"The safety and security of our students and staff is our utmost priority," the school told parents in a message after the incident. "Please know that this incident did not disrupt school, but we wanted you to be aware out of a commitment to transparency for you and your family."