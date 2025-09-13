Student brought BB gun to Dacula Elementary

The Brief The principal said someone reported the student bringing the gun to school the day after it happened. Officials expressed concern, however, that two students who also saw the BB gun did not report it until the following day. The student who brought the BB gun did not point it at anyone or make threats, but the act violated school policy, according to the principal.



A student brought a BB gun to Dacula Elementary School last week, according to the school's principal.

What we know:

The principal sent a note home to parents about the incident. She said someone reported the student bringing the gun to school the day after it happened. She used this as reminder to families about the importance of timely reporting and vigilance.

In the letter, the school thanked the individual who reported the item, calling it a "clear example of our ‘See Something, Say Something’ culture in action" and noting that it helped staff respond quickly and appropriately.

Officials expressed concern, however, that two students who also saw the BB gun did not report it until the following day. "This delay could have led to unnecessary confusion or concern," the letter stated. Staff emphasized that timely reporting is essential to maintaining a safe and secure school environment.

The student who brought the BB gun did not point it at anyone or make threats, but the act violated school policy, according to the principal.

School leaders also reminded families to check their students’ backpacks each morning for prohibited items, as recommended in previous communications.

"Together, we can continue to foster a safe, respectful, and supportive learning environment for all students," the letter concluded.

What we don't know:

The letter didn't say what grade the student was in or the exact consequences they faced.