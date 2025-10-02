Apalachee High teacher removed after alleged threat toward student

The Brief Teacher at Apalachee High removed after allegedly threatening a student. Barrow County Sheriff’s Office investigating incident reported by a student. Officials have not disclosed the threat, teacher’s name, or possible charges.



A teacher at Apalachee High School has been removed from duty after allegedly making a threat toward a student, according to school officials.

What we know:

The Barrow County School System said the incident was reported by a student and immediately referred to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, which is now investigating.

What they're saying:

In a letter sent to families, Principal Jessica Rehberg emphasized that the school takes such reports seriously. "Please know that we take all reports seriously and will not tolerate any threatening behavior or statements," Rehberg wrote.

She also reassured parents that safety remains the school’s top concern. "The safety and security of our school is a top priority. If you see, know, or hear anything suspicious about any BCSS school, report it to our staff or law enforcement right away," the letter said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what the alleged threat was, what led up to it, or whether students were directly in danger.

It is also unclear if the teacher has been arrested, charged, or remains under investigation.

The school system has not released the teacher’s name or said how long the individual had been employed at Apalachee High School.

What you can do:

The school encouraged families to reach out to administrators with any questions or concerns while the investigation continues.