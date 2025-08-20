Weapon reported at Fulton County high school, nothing found by police

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Banneker High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday after reports of a weapon on campus. Aug. 20, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief A staff member initiated the lockdown using a Centegix alert badge. Asa Njie, a student at Banneker, told FOX 5 the school remained on lockdown for one to two hours. As of Tuesday afternoon, some parents and students said they had not yet received official communication from the school about the incident.



Fulton County Schools confirmed that Banneker High School went on lockdown Wednesday after reports of a possible weapon on campus.

What we know:

A staff member initiated the lockdown using a Centegix alert badge, which can notify school administrators and police with the push of a button. Fulton County Schools Police investigated but did not find any weapons. The lockdown was lifted shortly afterward.

What they're saying:

"We are grateful for the attentiveness of our staff and the quick response from school administrators and our security team. As always, we remind students, staff, and parents: if you see something, say something," a district spokesperson said in a statement.

Dig deeper:

Asa Njie, a student at Banneker, told FOX 5 that teachers quickly ushered students into classrooms and that he heard a loud boom in the hallway. He estimated the school remained on lockdown for one to two hours.

EDITOR'S NOTE: It's unclear what the boom was that Asa heard. Officials said no weapon was found on campus.

Asa said he also texted his dad, Amelick Njie, about the lockdown. When Njie arrived at the school, he said officers were on-site but that staff did not provide clear details.

"Anytime we get those notifications, of course, as a parent, you’re going to be concerned," Njie said. "You hear too many of those stories nowadays, so you hope you’re not going to be the one with the bad news."

As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, parents said they had not yet received official communication from the school about the incident.