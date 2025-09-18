Cartersville Elementary student faces legal action after bringing gun to school

The Brief A student brought a gun to Cartersville Elementary, but there was no intent to harm, according to police investigations. School administrators were only informed of the gun incident after classes ended, prompting immediate police notification. The student faces disciplinary and legal action, with the district emphasizing safety and transparency in handling the situation.



A Cartersville elementary school student is facing disciplinary and legal action after bringing a gun to campus during class hours, district officials confirmed.

What we know:

Administrators were only notified of the incident after classes ended on Sept. 17 and immediately contacted the Cartersville Police Department. Investigators later confirmed that a student did bring a firearm to campus. Police said there was no indication the child intended to cause harm.

School leaders said the matter is being addressed under both legal and school disciplinary procedures. They emphasized that safety remains their top priority and that every appropriate measure is being taken to safeguard the learning environment.

What they're saying:

The incident happened Wednesday at Cartersville Elementary, which serves fourth and fifth graders. District spokesperson Cheree Dye said the gun was at school during the day, but administrators only learned about it later that evening.

"We were informed well after school had ended," Dye said. "That was the first that we had heard of that at all. She immediately followed our procedures and protocols."

School leaders contacted police immediately. The district stressed that the student never threatened anyone and that students and staff were not in danger. "We have been told that there is no intention for harm," Dye said.

On Thursday morning, parents received a letter about the situation. The district said in the letter that "police and school officials have and will pursue the matter in accordance with the legal and school disciplinary procedures."

Parent Leanna Jarmey said she was stunned to learn the news. "It’s really surprising," she said. "It’s disappointing, it’s saddening—it really is." Jarmey questioned how the child managed to get the gun onto campus. "How did they even get it through the doors or onto the bus," she said.

As police investigate, Jarmey said she remains concerned for her daughter. "How can a child that young have access to a weapon like that and be able to take it to school? I’m very concerned as a parent. Being in a small town like this, you wouldn’t really expect to see something like this happen."

Dye said the district takes safety seriously. "We take every possible measure and action that we can to ensure and safeguard our learning environment."

In a statement to families, the school stressed the importance of transparency, trust, and ongoing partnership with parents in maintaining a secure campus.