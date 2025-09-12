Apalachee High student arrested after threat, school stresses safety

The Brief A student was arrested for making a threatening remark, highlighting the serious consequences of perceived threats, even if intended as jokes. The arrest follows the one-year anniversary of a deadly shooting at Apalachee High School, underscoring ongoing safety concerns. Barrow County has enhanced security measures, including weapon detection systems and increased school resource officers, in response to past incidents.



An Apalachee High School student was arrested Friday after investigators determined the teen made a threatening remark, Principal Jamie Rehberg told families in a letter.

Rehberg thanked staff members and school resource officers for acting quickly when the concern was raised. "Our students must understand that words have consequences, and we will work with the Barrow County Sheriff's Office however is necessary for the safety and security of our school," Rehberg wrote.

The principal urged families to remind students that even a so-called joke can bring serious penalties, including legal action.

Rehberg closed Friday’s message by encouraging students, staff and parents to use the district’s tip line if they see or hear something suspicious.

"I wanted to make you aware that one of our students was arrested today after an investigation concerning a threatening remark. Thank you to staff members and our School Resource Officers for immediately responding to the concern.

"Our students must understand that words have consequences, and we will work with the Barrow County Sheriff's Office however is necessary for the safety and security of our school. Please remind students that any statement or behavior perceived as a threat will be taken seriously and may result in severe consequences, including legal action, even if it was intended to be "a joke."

"Please remember, if you see, know, or hear something suspicious about any BCSS school, report it to our staff or law enforcement right away. You can also use our online form.

"Thank you for your continued support and partnership. I hope to see you tonight at the Battle of Barrow football game and look forward to spending Friday Night Lights with Chee Nation."

Apalachee High School shooting

The arrest comes just over a week after the community marked the one-year anniversary of the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School, where two teachers and two students were killed and nine others wounded on Sept. 4, 2024.

The shooting’s accused gunman, then-14-year-old Colt Gray, faces 55 counts including felony murder.

His father, Colin Gray, has also been charged for allegedly providing the gun.

In the wake of the tragedy, Barrow County has added weapon detection systems, expanded the number of school resource officers, and upgraded safety protocols.