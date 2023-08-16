Several prominent Georgians indicted along with Donald Trump in Fulton County

Several Georgia attorneys, members of the state GOP, and a county election official are among 19 defendants indicted along with former President Donald Trump by a Fulton County Grand Jury Monday.

WHO ARE THE 19 PEOPLE INDICTED IN FULTON COUNTY'S ELECTION INTERFERENCE CASE?

The prosecution maintains Trump's co-defendants "knowingly and willingly joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump."

Their alleged crimes included lying about voter fraud in an effort to convince Georgia lawmakers and state elections officials to change the outcome of the presidential election and appoint their own pro-Trump electors.

GEORGIA ELECTION PROBE TIMELINE: FROM NOVEMBER 2020 TO NOW

Defendants David Shafer, the former chair of the Republican Party of Georgia, state Senator Shawn Still, and Atlanta attorney Ray Smith, were all participants in the now infamous Trump elector meeting at the state capitol in December of 2020.

DAVID SHAFER: Former chair for Georgia GOP indicted with Donald Trump

The men played a prominent role in the legal strategy, which was orchestrated by Rudy Giuliani and attorney John Eastman, who are also named in the indictment, to overturn the 2020 election.

RAY SMITH: Trump's local attorney of record indicted with former president

From the Gold Dome to Coffee County, where Trump beat President Joe Biden by a wide margin, the south Georgia county is also figuring heavily in the indictment.

Two prominent figures, Cathy Latham who served as chairwoman of the Coffee County Republican Party during the 2020 election, and former Coffee County Elections Supervisor Misty Hampton, are charged along with former Trump attorney Sidney Powell and bail bondsman Scott Hall, in connection with the illegal accessing of voting machines and ballots in January of 2021.

READ: TRUMP INDICTMENT IN GEORGIA ELECTION PROBE

The indictment comes one year after former Fulton County Elections workers Shea Moss and Ruby Freeman appeared before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Defendants Stephen Lee, who is a Chicago pastor, Harrison Floyd, and publicist Trevian Kutti, are accused of harassing the women and trying to get them to confess to voter fraud after Trump and his allies falsely accused them of vote-rigging.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis has given the defendants until noon Aug. 25 to turn themselves in to Fulton County.











